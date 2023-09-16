220201 UHAUL (2 of 3).jpg
New U.S. Census Bureau numbers mark the first time Oregon saw more people leaving than arriving since a housing crash in the early 1980s caused a sharp recession in the state.

PORTLAND — More people left Oregon than moved into the state in 2022, a reversal of growth trends that had endured since the 1980s.

