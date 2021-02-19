PORTLAND — More than 100,000 customers remained without power Thursday, Feb. 18, in Oregon, a week after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest and brought the "most dangerous conditions" seen by utility workers.
Maria Pope, the CEO of Portland General Electric, said during a news conference Thursday she expects power to be restored to more than 90% of the remaining customers who are still in the dark by the end of Friday.
"Customers in this final stretch are those at the epicenter of the storm — people who have been hardest hit," Pope said. "Crews working there are doing damage assessment work as well as restoration work. This is happening so we can get clarity on the issues we are facing as well as restore power as quickly as possible."
While Portland General Electric officials are hopeful all but about 15,000 customers will have power Friday, they also reiterated there still is a lot of work to do.
"Since Feb. 11 we have had all hands on deck," said Quintin Gaddis, the senior manager of substation and meter operations for Portland General Electric. "Right now we have all work crews focused on hard hit areas – the southern and eastern regions."
Many of the places without power are in more remote areas or have extensive damage, Pope said.
The damage the storm wrought to the power system was the worst in 40 years. At the peak of the storm, more than 350,000 customers were without power and 5,000 power lines and three substations were down.
Many school districts in the hardest-hit areas canceled classes. Some districts, including Salem-Keizer Public Schools — the state’s second-largest school district — remained closed Thursday.
COVID-19 shipments to the state have been delayed due to weather. At least four people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning, as they attempted to stay warm without their electricity.
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday declared a state of emergency and issued a warning to hotels that authorities would investigate any reports of price gouging as residents sought out warm places to stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.