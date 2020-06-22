PORTLAND — Multiple arrests were made while demonstrators gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown, Portland, Oregon, Sunday night as protests have continued in Oregon's largest city for a month.
Authorities did not immediately say how many people were arrested.
KOIN reports demonstrators refused to leave the street outside the Justice Center and the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct. Police say plastic bottles were thrown at them while making more arrests.
Demonstrators have gathered in Portland almost every night since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25.
