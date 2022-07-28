SALEM — Oregon’s race for governor is the most promising opportunity for Republicans to snatch a state from Democrats, according to one top GOP official.
Dave Rexrode, executive director of the Republican Governors Association, is in Oregon this week meeting with Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign staffers and potential donors. It’s Rexrode’s second visit to the state since Drazan, the former House Republican leader, won the May primary.
In an interview, Rexrode said Oregon is the Republican Governors Association’s “best open seat pickup opportunity this year” due to the trifecta of term-limited Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s lowest-in-the-nation approval rating, the large portion of voters who are concerned the state is headed in the wrong direction and undecided voters’ high level of concern about homelessness, crime and inflation.
This year’s governor’s race could also provide a unique opportunity for Republicans because it will pit three credible candidates against each other with Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, the former House Speaker, and longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson, who is running unaffiliated, all seeking the seat. That means that Oregon’s next governor could theoretically win with as little as 34% of the vote. In 2018, Brown overcame high negative approval ratings to win 50% to 44% over Republican Knute Buehler.
Rexrode pointed out that a larger portion of voters have told pollsters in 2022 that Oregon is headed in the wrong direction compared with 2010, another low point for voter “wrong direction” sentiment. In 2010, Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Dudley came within 1.5 percentage points of beating Democrat John Kitzhaber.
He said undecided voters’ top concern by far this year is homelessness, closely followed by worries about increased crime. Abortion rights is not the top concern for these voters, Rexrode said. He did not provide recent polling to back up those statements, but a poll commissioned by OPB in February showed that likely voters listed homelessness, government leadership and crime as their top concerns. However, it’s unclear whether those top concerns have changed since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last month.
In Oregon, Democrats have appealed in the past to voters based on the party’s support for abortion access and Kotek supports broad abortion access, including using taxpayer dollars to help residents of other states get an abortion in Oregon. Drazan, the former House Republican leader, opposes abortion rights and responded to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade by tweeting, “Life wins!” Drazan wrote that if elected governor, she would veto any legislation that would push Oregon “further outside the mainstream.” Johnson has touted her staunch support for abortion rights while trying to win over voters with a populist tone.
Johnson has snagged the support of many major Oregon Republican donors, including Nike co-founder Phil Knight who has already donated $1.75 million to Johnson’s campaign. Rexrode said potential donors he is meeting with to make the case for them to spend on Drazan include some people who have already given money to Johnson.
The most recent publicly released poll on the governor’s race, paid for by legislative Republicans, showed Drazan and Kotek in a statistical tie, with Drazan holding a slight edge. Johnson was close behind Drazan and Kotek.
