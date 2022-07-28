SALEM — Oregon’s race for governor is the most promising opportunity for Republicans to snatch a state from Democrats, according to one top GOP official.

Dave Rexrode, executive director of the Republican Governors Association, is in Oregon this week meeting with Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign staffers and potential donors. It’s Rexrode’s second visit to the state since Drazan, the former House Republican leader, won the May primary.

