The White House has unveiled a new web-based tool showing information about wildfire risks across the country. 

SALEM — The White House has unveiled a new website intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat.

The web-based tool, called Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, contains information about current climate trends and projections through 2099, including risks such as expected revenue losses, annual number of dry days and consecutive wet days, and average daily minimum and maximum temperatures.

