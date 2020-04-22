Oregon surfers ignore virus closures, receive citationsOTTER ROCK — A sheriff’s deputy cited two surfers in Oregon after they climbed a chain-link fence to reach a beach southwest of Portland that remains closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

The men were reported to authorities after they were seen Monday afternoon heading to the beach with surfboards in Otter Rock, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy saw them climbing back over the fence a couple hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy cited Max Gause, 20, and Konnor Owens, 19, both of Cottage Grove, for criminal trespassing.

The men confirmed a local resident told them the park was closed and they would be trespassing if they did it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have stepped up patrolling that area and others following increased trespassing complaints and people gathering in violation of the state and local government’s stay-at-home orders, the sheriff’s office reported.

The sheriff’s office also stated it has been taking the approach of education first and enforcement second.

Victim ID’d in fatal shooting at adult clubPORTLAND — Police have identified the person killed in a shooting at an Oregon adult entertainment club Friday.

Nathaniel Acosta, 24, of Yelm, Washington, died Friday after Ryan Newman, 25, shot him, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Police said it appears the two were doing some construction work at the Gold Club in Milwaukie. Police have not said what provoked the shooting and said they don’t know if there was a connection between Newman and Acosta.

Newman’s father, who was there at the time, wrestled the gun out of his son’s hands after the shooting, holding him to the ground until police arrived, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Marcus Mendoza said.

Newman was arrested and booked at the Clackamas County Jail for murder. He is being held without bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.

Mendoza said the club was not open.

Woman run over while sleeping on sidewalk suesPORTLAND — A woman who was sleeping on a Portland sidewalk when she was run over by a truck operated by a homelessness nonprofit organization has filed a $450,000 lawsuit against the driver.

Daphne Taylor is suing driver Warren Schaupp as well as his employer, Central City Concern, for the 2018 incident that left her with a broken leg, according to her lawsuit filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Schaupp declined comment Monday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Administrative staff and a lawyer for Central City Concern didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The large nonprofit helps people without homes find homes and receive healthcare, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.

According to a police report, Taylor had been sleeping under a dark blanket in a poorly lit area at about 12:30 a.m. May 25, 2018. Schaupp drove his pickup onto the sidewalk.

“(Schaupp) said he felt a bump on the tire and then heard a women (sic) yelling,” the report reads.

An officer wrote that Schaupp didn’t appear impaired.

Attorney Greg Kafoury, who is representing Taylor, said he offered a settlement with Central City Concern that included the agency providing Taylor a home. But Kafoury said the nonprofit wouldn’t oblige — and Taylor is still living outside.

The lawsuit faults Schaupp for negligence.

Three die in house fire west of SalemDALLAS — Three people died and one person was significantly hurt in a house fire early Sunday just outside Dallas, authorities said.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded just after 3 a.m. and found the house in flames, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Polk County Public Works also was called to remove debris so firefighters and sheriff’s deputies could enter the house after the fire was extinguished.

The bodies of three people were found inside the residence. Authorities have not release their names.

Deputies also found near the scene three people who had managed to escape from the residence. One was taken to a Portland hospital and the other two were treated at the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshall.

Police arrest Portland street racersPORTLAND — Portland police have arrested four drivers as part of the latest crackdown on street racing.

Kevin Garcia, Jaren Jacobsen and Mystar Russell were arrested Sunday on suspicion of reckless driving and reckless endangering, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, police said.

The arrests come as racers take advantage of reduced traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic, and warmer weather. It wasn’t immediately known if the people arrested have lawyers to comment for them.

Police had announced plans to partner with other law enforcement agencies over the weekend after police were called to the Fremont Bridge last week on reports of dozens of racers blocking traffic and cars spinning circles across the span.

The Sunday night effort in North and Northeast Portland resulted in 12 traffic stops and two dozen as many citations — both for street racing and other illegal driving, police said. Three cars were also towed.

Street racing has long been a problem in the Portland area, with events occasionally drawing as many as 1,000 spectators.