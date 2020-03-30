Oregonians can use SNAP to buy groceries online

SALEM — In keeping with Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order, Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can purchase groceries online from Walmart and Amazon. The Oregon Department of Human Services in a news release stated this was another social distancing move to help to keep SNAP recipients and their families safe from COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the number of people eligible for SNAP, the ability to purchase groceries online supports physical distancing necessary to help slow the spread of the virus.

If your work hours are reduced or you lose your job, you may become eligible for SNAP if you meet eligibility requirements. You can apply for SNAP benefits without visiting an office. Apply online at OHP.Oregon.Gov.

DHS is keeping local offices open during this pandemic to serve people who do not have access to the Internet. To find an office in your community: https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/Self-Sufficiency.aspx.

Merkley launches resource page for small businesses

WASHINGTON — Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley launched a new coronavirus resource webpage Monday to provide guidance to small business owners, charitable nonprofits and self-employed Oregonians.

The webpage, http://merkley.senate.gov/mainstreet, details information about the new rescue programs in the relief bills Congress passed last week, such as $349 billion in forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program; $10 billion for Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loans; and $17 billion for SBA to cover six months of payments for small businesses with existing SBA loans.

The launch of the business webpage follows the creation of the Senator’s first coronavirus resource page at https://www.merkley.senate.gov/coronavirus, which has resources and guidance on slowing the spread of the virus and protecting Oregon’s most vulnerable populations from the illness.

Businesses wishing to connect with Merkley’s office for assistance should call 503-326-3386.

Forest Service pauses prescribed fire across Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND — The United States Forest Service on Monday announced it is pausing all spring prescribed fire efforts on national forest lands across Oregon and Washington.

“We care deeply about our communities across the region and didn’t want to risk introducing smoke from prescribed fire into communities that may be affected by COVID-19,” according to a statement from John Giller, director of Fire and Aviation Management for the Pacific Northwest Region of the USDA Forest Service. “With this pause, we can better protect those who may also be in higher-risk groups for COVID-19, such as the elderly and those with underlying respiratory conditions.”

While frequent, low-intensity fire is essential to the long-term health of many northwest forests and communities, employee and public safety remains the top priority.

— Observer staff