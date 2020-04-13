Gas station self-service extended until April 25SALEM — The Office of the State Fire Marshal has extended temporary rule allowing Oregon gas stations to voluntarily offer self-service. The state fire marshal’s office announced the move Friday, extending the deadline to April 25.

“We appreciate the patience of all Oregonians and businesses with this temporary suspension of rules, which now allow for self-service at Oregon gas stations,” State Fire Marshal Jim said in a statement. “These changes provide station operators flexibility to manage their operations and help to make refueling safer for both customers and service station attendants, while keeping stations open at a critical time when COVID-19 is impacting gas retailers who serve our many essential workers statewide.”

The rule allows station attendants to assist customers without face-to-face or hand-to-hand contact and institutes physical distancing measures. Attendants will continue to sanitize equipment and help customers as needed.

According to a newsrelease from the Oregon Fuels Association, a recent survey found 88% of local gas station owners reported having staff unable to work or resigning due to the pandemic. Three-fifths also reported employees have asked to be removed from face-to-face interactions with customers.

Self-service is not mandatory, but having it as an option allows some gas stations to continue their operations with less staff and allows Oregonians who have to travel to still drive without concern they may not be able to find gas.

This extension of the self-service rules change does not affect areas of the state already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law.

$116 million from CARES Act earmarked for Oregon college studentsWASHINGTON, D.C. — $116 million in aid is heading to Oregon college students for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Friday in a press release.

The funds will be distributed between the state’s 73 colleges, universities and community colleges, according to the statement, which then will decide which students receive the aid in a form of a direct emergency cash grant.

Eastern Oregon University was allocated $1.15 million.

The funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Distributions to each institution is determined by the number of full-time students who are Pell-eligible but also takes into consideration the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before the coronavirus outbreak.