Oregon Historical Society marks 50th anniversary of whale explosion
Portland — Thursday, Nov. 12, marks 50 years since Oregon highway workers used 1,000 pounds of dynamite to blow apart a decomposing whale carcass on a beach near Florence.
KATU reporter Paul Linnman and cameraman Doug Brazil covered the event that Linnman at the time described as “a stinking whale of a problem” the state was trying to remedy. Brazil captured the explosion on film from about a quarter of a mile away, and decades later, it became a viral internet hit with an estimated 350 million views.
The Oregon Historical Society will commemorate the whale of an explosion with a live virtual conversation between Linnman, Brazil and OHS Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. They will discuss how this strange event blasted both blubber — and their careers — skyward.
This program is free and open to the public. To register in advance, visit ohs.org/events. Copies of Linnman’s book, “The Exploding Whale and Other Remarkable Stories from the Evening News,” are available for purchase from the OHS Museum Store.
The idea was to blow the 8-ton, 45-foot long sperm whale carcass into tiny bits for the ocean and scavengers to clean up. Dozens of onlookers cheered when the detonation went off. That lasted just for a moment as big chunks of rotting whale rocketed into the air and then plummeted.
“The humor of the entire situation suddenly gave way to a run for survival as huge chunks of whale blubber fell everywhere,” Linnman reported. “Pieces of meat passed high over our heads, while others were falling at our feet.”
The blasted whale parts impacted numerous vehicles.
KATU donated the original 16 mm footage to the Oregon Historical Society in the late 1980s. The footage has been transferred over the years to various video formats, but this is the first time it has been scanned at 4K resolution — or a display resolution of approximately 4,000 glorious pixels across the horizontal.
Watch the full 10-minute segment on the OHS Digital Collections website at digitalcollections.ohs.org.
— The Observer
