In this May 15, 2018, file photo, a voter drops off his ballot on the day of Oregon’s primary election at a drive-by, drop-off station in Portland. Running an election by mail is a major undertaking, involving the U.S. Postal Service, armies of volunteers and even librarians. But for election officials and voters in Oregon, which pioneered all vote-by-mail in the nation 20 years ago, there’s no turning back to the old way of having people cast ballots in person at neighborhood polling places.