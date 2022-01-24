SALEM — Artists are invited to compete in one or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 stamp art competitions.
The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award, and the winning artwork is used to produce collector’s stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds benefiting Oregon’s fish and wildlife and their habitats.
• Habitat Conservation Stamp: Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat.
• Waterfowl Stamp Contest: Art entries must feature the greater scaup in its natural habitat setting.
• Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest: All entries must feature the mountain quail in its natural habitat setting.
A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal. Contest rules and full details on requirements are available at www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp.
Entries will be accepted until Sept. 30 at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr, SE, Salem 97302. Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW’s stamp art competition webpage to view entries from previous years.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.