ODOT monitoring landslide above I-84 west of Ontario

ONTARIO — The Oregon Department of Transportation is monitoring an active slide that was discovered recently adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, approximately 17 miles west of Ontario.

According to a press release, a 200-yard-long, 100-yard-wide by 30-foot-deep crescent shaped cut was created above the roadway when gravity and soil conditions caused the hillside to move. The slide appears to be stable but ODOT warned that could change at any time.

