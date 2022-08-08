Oregon National Guard 1st Lt. Matthew Booher stands in front of the deploying 16 members of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment during the unit's mobilization ceremony in Ontario on Aug. 7, 2022. The group of armor crew members will be on a one-year deployment as part of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, right, the Oregon National Guard adjutant general, shakes hands with deploying members of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment after a mobilization ceremony in Ontario on Aug. 7, 2022.
Oregon National Guard 1st Lt. Matthew Booher stands in front of the deploying 16 members of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment during the unit's mobilization ceremony in Ontario on Aug. 7, 2022. The group of armor crew members will be on a one-year deployment as part of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
Maj. W. Chris Clyne/U.S. Army National Guard
Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, right, the Oregon National Guard adjutant general, shakes hands with deploying members of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment after a mobilization ceremony in Ontario on Aug. 7, 2022.
ONTARIO — The Oregon Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment held a mobilization ceremony for 16 citizen soldiers deploying to the country of Kuwait on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ontario National Guard Armory.
The citizen soldiers will augment the 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment from the Idaho National Guard for a one-year deployment. The 16 are assigned to the same company and will leave soon for Fort Bliss, Texas, located near El Paso.
"The training is not complete," Staff Sgt. James Hawley said, "and there is still more to do. We'll be at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, for two months and then to Kuwait, where we will fall in on our tanks."
While in Kuwait, the deploying group will be part of Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the U.S. Central Command, and part of Operation Enduring Freedom. OSS focuses on providing theater security, all while strengthening and building defense partner relationships in Southwest Asia.
The deploying citizen soldiers are all tank crew members, led by 1st Lt. Matthew Booher and Hawley, have been in training to prepare for this deployment.
"We've been assigned to Bravo Company, 2-116 and participated with their battalion drilling and operating with them for the past three or four months,” Booher said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.