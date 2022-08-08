ONTARIO — The Oregon Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment held a mobilization ceremony for 16 citizen soldiers deploying to the country of Kuwait on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ontario National Guard Armory.

The citizen soldiers will augment the 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment from the Idaho National Guard for a one-year deployment. The 16 are assigned to the same company and will leave soon for Fort Bliss, Texas, located near El Paso.

