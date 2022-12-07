B2H.jpg
Buy Now

The setting sun silhouettes transmission lines in Boardman Feb. 3, 2022, near the possible future starting point for the proposed 290-mile Boardman to Hemingway transmission line.

 East Oregonian, File

SALEM — Passionate comments flew across cyberspace as opponents of the proposed 290-mile Boardman to Hemingway transmission line had another opportunity to speak their minds about the controversial project at a virtual Oregon Public Utility Commission hearing.

The hearing, conducted Monday, Dec. 5, was for public comment on Idaho Power’s application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity. Those speaking included Malheur County farmer Jim Foss, who raises onions and alfalfa hay on a large farm near Adrian.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.