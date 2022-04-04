There’s a new number to call if police are suspected of investigating someone’s immigration status or otherwise violating Oregon’s sanctuary law.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday launched a new state hotline that anyone can call to report suspected violations of the decades-old sanctuary law that prevents state and local government and law enforcement from helping enforce federal immigration laws.
The hotline was created because of a 2021 law that strengthened the existing law. Government agencies may still collect immigration information in some cases, such as determining whether someone is qualified to receive some benefits that are only available to U.S. citizens and immigrants with certain documents, but they’re barred by law from sharing that information with federal authorities.
Phone lines will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the opportunity to leave a message outside of those hours. People can call 844-924-7829 for English assistance or 844-626-7276 for Spanish assistance, and interpreters will help with any other language needs.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement that she intended to follow up on every call to the hotline.
“Our immigrants, refugees, and migrant workers are our friends, neighbors and co-workers, and they are a vital part of our social and economic fabric,” she said. “Oregonians value fairness and dignity, and all people should feel safe in their communities. No one should feel like they cannot show up to work or school for fear of being arrested, detained or deported. We intend to follow up on every single call and urge all Oregonians to be aware of and use this new resource.”
The Justice Department received just over $900,000 in the current two-year budget cycle to set up the hotline and collect data on violations.
