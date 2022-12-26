SALEM — Oregon will receive an estimated $701.5 million to fight opioid addiction from settlements with companies that distributed, produced or sold the addictive painkillers, the Oregon Department of Justice said Thursday. 

The department signed off on the eight settlements this year. The state plans to put the money into addiction and prevention programs to fight the opioid epidemic that kills hundreds of Oregonians each year. In 2021, 745 Oregonians died from opioid overdoses, up from 472 deaths in 2020, according to state data.

