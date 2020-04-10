PORTLAND — In times of war, Oregon Air National Guard’s citizen-airmen and airwomen may fly fighter missions abroad, infiltrate hostile territory to establish airfields or go behind enemy lines to rescue downed pilots and crews.

Within the U.S., they put those skills to use assisting with search-and-rescue missions in the Pacific Northwest, preparing for the Cascadia earthquake and responding to such disasters as hurricanes and the 2007 flood in Vernonia. They also have helped with Oregon’s coronavirus response.

And 24 hours a day, they guard America’s skies from Northern California to the Canadian border.

That wide-ranging mission is reflected in a new designation for about 1,400 members of the Oregon Air National Guard: 142nd Wing. However, the mission remains the same.

The wing, based at Portland Air National Guard Base, has flown fighter missions since World War II and currently operates F-15 Eagle fighter jets. “We are still fully committed to flying fighters, and we’ll continue to excel in that mission area,” said Col. Adam Sitler, wing commander.

The 142nd Wing also includes one of only two Air National Guard special tactics squadrons in the nation, which is why the old name of 142nd Fighter Wing was outdated.

Special tactics airmen and airwomen are “amazingly well-suited” for a range of complex tasks, Sitler said. They include air traffic controllers, weather forecasters, communication specialists and pararescue experts. They are trained to operate in hostile territory and behind enemy lines.

The wing’s members, which includes 450 who are full-time, come from Oregon and Southwest Washington.

“We’re here. We’re part of the community. A great majority of our members have grown up here. They’ve gone to high school here or college here,” Sitler said.

Oregon National Guard units have been deployed around the world for combat, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions. As with the rest of the National Guard, Oregon’s air and army units serve both the state and the nation. “Not only do we report to President Trump but we also report to Gov. Brown,” Master Sgt. Steven Conklin said.

The Oregon Air National Guard also includes the Klamath Falls-based 270th Air Traffic Control Squadron and 173rd Fighter Wing, which trains F-15 pilots.