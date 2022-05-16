SALEM — Despite a long winter and cold and wet spring, Oregon fire authorities are preparing for a challenging season.
During a press conference on Monday, May 16, Gov. Kate Brown highlighted the state’s challenges — despite the state’s rainfall the past two months, there are many places experiencing a “mega” drought, with worse conditions expected to continue.
Early indications, Brown said, are that southern Oregon and the east side of the Cascades along with the Columbia Gorge are especially vulnerable this year.
To alleviate some of the stress of extended drought and increasingly large wildfires, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 762 in 2019, adding funding for additional personnel and equipment, like air tankers and helicopters.
Brown claimed Oregon has one of the best response systems in the country, but the new funding will help keep resources from being maxed out when fire season arrives. The governor also stressed prevention to curb the outbreak of wildfires.
“Please be smart and careful when enjoying the outdoors to prevent tragic loss,” she said. “Being prepared can mean the difference between life and death.”
In the wake of fires that not only destroyed hundreds of thousands of forest and rangeland, some of Oregon’s recent wildfires, especially in September 2020, left thousands homeless. Brown asked that people stay informed through outlets like oralert.gov on fire activity and evacuation orders.
“If you are asked to evacuate, please just do it,” she said.
Mike Shaw, Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire protection chief, said the cool, wet weather of April and May are welcome respite from the drought and has helped put off fire season, but echoed the governor about the continued threat of wildfire across most of the state.
“We are in a very significant drought pattern, especially on the east slope of the Cascades and vast parts of eastern, southern and central Oregon,” he said.
According to maps predicting the national wildfire outlook, the season will likely ramp up in mid-July and be very active in August. Travis Medema, chief deputy for the state fire marshal’s office, said that is the same time period that competition for resources could be a problem.
“We are going to try and keep fires small and out of communities,” he said.
The state has 305 fire departments and three incident command teams.
“We will work with local communities to bolster capacity when needed,” Medema said.
With technology that predicts lightning and detects fuel moisture of grasses, live fuel like trees and dead and down material, Medema said fire crews can be pre-positioned in areas that are likely to have high fire activity.
While state and federal agencies have contracts with air support, the Oregon National Guard will also have two Blackhawk helicopters that can haul 500 gallons of water at a time and one Chinook that can fly with a 1,500-gallon bucket. National Guard troops will be trained and ready for ground support, as well, according to Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, the adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard.
Andrew Phelps, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said there are several state agencies coordinating efforts for the upcoming wildfire season like Oregon Department of Human Services that works with nonprofits to provide shelter and food for those who are displaced and Oregon Department of Transportation that works with the Department of Forestry cross-training employees in fire fighting and snow removal. He said the state also has a mutual aid agreement with its neighbors.
“As seasons are longer and more intense, the agencies’ roles are keeping people safe,” he said. “We have a shared responsibility to prepare for emergencies.”
The Department of Environmental Quality’s focus is on smoke management, air quality and communication, said Deputy Director Leah Feldon.
Tom Roick, DEQ air quality monitoring manager said the network of smoke monitors across Oregon is expanding. He said his department received money to install 20 new monitors. The information will be shared to through the state’s air quality index on the OregonAIR app and https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/.
