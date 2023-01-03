SALEM — The Oregon Department of Energy is accepting applications for the second round of funding through the agency’s Community Renewable Energy Grant Program.

According to a press release, the state is making $12 million available to support planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for tribes, public bodies and consumer-owned utilities.

