Sacajawea Mobile Home Park, La Grande, seen here on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, was one of the sites sampled for potential PFAS contamination in Northeastern Oregon.

 The Observer, File

SALEM — Oregon has just finished testing 140 drinking water systems across the state for PFAS, or per- and poly-fluorinated substances.

The results: Only five small systems had detectable levels of PFAS, and none exceeded the state’s health advisory level.

