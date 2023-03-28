SALEM — Drivers need to remove their studded tires by Friday, March 31, or face fines, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced March 27.

Studded tires are allowed in the state from Nov. 1 until March 31, though transportation officials encourage drivers to use stud-free traction tires that can be just as effective for most drivers and cause far less damage to state roads. A 2014 study found that studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways alone, not including damage to city- or county-owned roads.

