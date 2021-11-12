PORTLAND — The first time Nina Bell heard that the Columbia River was getting warmer was in the early 1990s.
Scientists advising the state Department of Environmental Quality warned that the river in some places was becoming a danger to migrating fish, she said.
“They called it out, said the temperatures were jeopardizing the fish – jeopardizing as in their continued existence – then turned around and told agencies to come up with a plan, which itself is just the same thing they criticized,” she said.
Today, Bell is executive director of Northwest Environmental Advocates, and her organization is suing the National Marine Fisheries Service over what it believes is too many plans. The suit, filed Nov. 2 in U.S. District Court, aims to invalidate a 2015 opinion the agency issued on the safe heat threshold for fish in the Columbia and Willamette rivers, and claims the federal agency failed to act pragmatically to save threatened and endangered fish by reducing water temperatures in the two rivers during the last 30 years.
They want the national fisheries agency to revise the study to impose tougher standards, and make the federal Environmental Protection Agency and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality take direct action.
Officials from the fisheries service said the agency doesn’t comment on active litigation.
It is the fourth time since 2001 that Bell’s organization has sued a federal agency over rising temperatures in Oregon rivers, claiming those agencies are violating the Endangered Species Act by not mandating other environmental agencies take action to moderate river water temperatures.
Instead of pressing for action, federal officials only ask for more plans, according to the lawsuit.
“None requires that direct action be taken that may impact baseline river conditions to potentially reduce jeopardy to these species,” the complaint contends.
In its 2015 study, the fisheries service found that cold-water refuges needed to be protected in parts of the Columbia and Willamette rivers. Such spots provide endangered salmon and steelhead that are migrating a place to go when river temperatures exceed 68 degrees. Heat can allow damaging diseases to promulgate in fish and can cause stress that inhibits growth and spawning, according to that study.
Bell said the fisheries service relied on that study to recommend that the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality devise their own plans to regulate and create more cold-water refuges.
Six years later, she said, their plans haven’t resulted in new policies, regulations or more cold-water refuges for migrating fish on the Columbia and Willamette rivers.
The advocacy group sued with just one day left in the legal deadline to contest the 2015 study.
“The region has been talking about the importance of cold-water refuges for three decades and all the agencies have to show for it at this point is a plan for a plan for a plan,” Bell said in a statement.
Northwest Environmental Advocates also believes the temperature threshold triggering the need for refuge should be lower than 68 degrees and refuges need to be extended to more parts of the river as climate change heats waters.
In 2015, when waters in the Columbia and Snake rivers got to 70 degrees, roughly a quarter million adult sockeye salmon died, according to state and federal fisheries.
The federal fisheries agency can’t establish regulations but does enforce federal regulations to manage and protect endangered fish stocks.
