A display board shows gas prices at the Safeway on Adams Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Oregon's statewide gas prices per gallon rank among the highest in the nation, behind only California, Nevada, Hawaii and Washington.
SALEM — After a few weeks of gradual decline, Oregon’s gas prices are holding steady, as crude oil prices rise and demand for gasoline pushes costs upward, according to AAA.
The average price per gallon in Oregon this week is $4.66, a 1-cent increase over last week. In Portland, prices were unchanged from a week earlier at about $4.74. The national average also increased by 1 cent, and is now at $4.10.
The average price in Bend also increased 1 cent, to $4.68 a gallon for regular.
Prices this week remained below the record highs set last month. Gas prices nationwide and in Oregon peaked on March 11; Oregon hit $4.74 a gallon and the United States reached $4.33. Portland broke its record on March 27, cresting at $4.79 per gallon.
But as gas prices fall from those record highs, demand for fuel is increasing again, said AAA spokesperson Marie Dodds in a written statement.
“We tend to see gasoline consumption increase this time of year, as the days get longer and people drive more,” Dodds said. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”
Nationally, Oregon’s gas prices remain among the highest, behind only California, Nevada, Hawaii and Washington.
In Union County, AAA reports that gas prices are at an average of $4.63 per gallon. Wallowa County averages $4.73 per gallon.
Across Northeast Oregon, AAA reported an average price per gallon of $4.38 in Umatilla County and $4.62 in Baker County.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.