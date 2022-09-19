Governor Debate 011.JPG (copy)

Republican nominee Christine Drazan, left, and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, right, listen to Democratic nominee Tina Kotek speak during a governor candidates’ debate hosted by Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association at Mount Hood Oregon Resort on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Welches. The candidates will participate in a televised debate from the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend later this month.

 Jaime Valdez/Pamplin Media, File

SALEM — Oregon’s candidates for governor will participate in a televised debate from the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend later this month, the university announced.

The Sept. 27 debate among Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will be the second time the three candidates take the stage together, following a July forum in front of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. More debates are expected, though not yet announced.

