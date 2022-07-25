SALEM — Debate season for the Oregon governor’s race will kick off Friday, July 29, with Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson all scheduled to participate in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate.

The debate will take place in Welches at 2 p.m. and be streamed live online by The Oregonian/OregonLive. It’s the start of what could be a busy calendar of debates for the three former state lawmakers running to be Oregon’s next governor.

