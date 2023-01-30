La Grande High School.jpeg

Students walk through the halls of La Grande High School in La Grande Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

 Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

SALEM — Although the Oregonians who continue on to college after high school may look prepared on paper, many still face challenges when they get there, such as getting up to college-level courses or completing a degree. That was one of the key messages from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a legislative hearing in Salem last week.

Metrics shared by the HECC showed Oregon students weren’t consistently ready for college academics or for the long path to graduation. But higher education officials said more important are the causes behind the problems, and figuring out potential solutions which may address students’ lives outside of the classroom.

