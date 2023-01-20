SALEM — The Oregon hospital industry wants the Legislature to increase the number of nurses — in part by using state money for incentive programs to help hospitals hire and train nurses.
The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 hospitals, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, released details of its proposals for addressing the nursing shortage in a news conference. The issue was also discussed in a legislative committee meeting.
The lack of nurses impacts patients, forcing them to spend days in emergency rooms waiting for beds to open or in smaller hospitals when they need a transfer to a larger hospital for specialized treatment.
Hospital industry officials say these proposals would help:
• Senate Bill 485 would add nursing students to an existing program that gives scholarships to health care students. Students can qualify for the program by committing to serve underserved populations, such as rural and low-income Oregonians. Nursing students training to be registered nurses or licensed practical nurses would qualify for scholarships.
• House Bill 2926 would give hospitals funding or other incentives for offering nursing students opportunities for clinical training. Hospitals would get money based on participation. If the bill passes, the Oregon Health Authority would establish the program and determine how much money hospitals could get.
• State tax credits for nurses who teach in nursing programs. Schools sometimes struggle to recruit nurse educators because nurses often can earn more in the field than through teaching.
Hospital officials haven’t determined how much the proposals would cost.
The state’s largest nurses union, the Oregon Nurses Association, has proposed establishing minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in law to fix the crisis. The industry group is opposed to that move, saying it would be too rigid.
Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said in a news conference Jan. 18 that hospitals agree with the union that the nurse staffing system needs fixes. But she said the minimum staffing standards outlined in the union’s proposal, House Bill 2697, would force hospitals to curtail services and shut down beds.
Andi Easton, vice president of government affairs for the hospital association, repeated that message in testimony to the state Senate health care committee.
“If we are required to have so many providers per patient and you do not have those providers available, your only option is to reduce services,” Easton said.
Finances are another concern. Hospitals also face growing financial pressures and often operate at a loss, Hultberg said. Nearly two-thirds of Oregon hospitals lost money in the third quarter of 2022, she said. During the pandemic, hospitals received millions of dollars in federal funding but that has tapered off while costs for supplies and labor have increased.
Hultberg called for a joint discussion of the issue, saying the hospital association is willing to work with all sides to come up with solutions. She also said she worries that people are getting tired of hearing about the crisis.
“I worry that we have become too used to hearing about long wait times in emergency departments,” Hultberg said. “Or indifferent to the idea that someone can’t get a needed surgery or procedure in a timely manner.”
Paige Spence, director of government relations for the nurses union, told the committee that recruitment and long-term solutions are important, but the group’s goal is to stop the escalating crisis.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.