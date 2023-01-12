Rev. Mark Knutson

Rev. Mark Knutson speaking at Augustana Lutheran Church in Portland, Jan. 11, 2023, leads a group of interfaith leaders who are working to generate support to fully enact Measure 114 gun laws.

 Kristian Foden-Vencil/Oregon Public Broadcasting

SALEM — The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted.

Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.

