Sen. Lew Frederick

Oregon state Sen. Lew Frederick stands outside a committee hearing room in the Capitol building in Salem on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after testifying in favor of a bill that would raise police education requirements.

 Claire Rush/The Associated Press

SALEM — An Oregon lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require officers to complete at least two years of education beyond high school

Amid a renewed nationwide focus on police qualifications following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, an Oregon lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require law enforcement officers to complete at least two years of higher education.

