Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio.JPG

Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio heard arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, during a day-long hearing about Measure 114.

 Conrad Wilson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

BURNS — An Oregon circuit court judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state’s voter-passed restrictions on firearm sales and magazine capacities from taking effect.

Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio ruled Thursday, Dec. 15, that restrictions in Ballot Measure 114 prohibiting the purchase and carry of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition “unduly frustrate the right to bear arms” under Oregon’s Constitution.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.