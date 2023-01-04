Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio.JPG

Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio hears arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, during a day-long hearing about Measure 114, which sets new rules for the purchase of firearms. After taking more than a week to deliberate, Raschio ruled on Jan. 3 that the state cannot implement the additional background check requirement.

 Conrad Wilson/Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

SALEM — Oregon’s Measure 114, which would have significantly tightened Oregon’s gun laws, is blocked in its entirety, after a decision Tuesday, Jan. 3, by Harney County Circuit Judge Robert Raschio.

The law, passed by voters on a razor thin margin in November, has been through several hearings, including three in Harney County. The latest, on Dec. 23, kicked off with a reminder to all present: Don’t bring your guns into the courtroom.

