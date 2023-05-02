Oregon 2022 abortion protest

Oregonians gather outside the Multnomah County Justice Center to protest the June 2022 Supreme Court Decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, ending a nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. 

 Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle, File

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers have advanced a sweeping bill intended to protect abortion and gender-affirming health care for transgender people by boosting legal safeguards and expanding access and insurance coverage.

Democratic representatives on Monday, May 1, passed the bill along party lines in a House floor vote that stretched for roughly six hours after Republicans sought to stall it.

