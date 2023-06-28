A protester carries a Proud Boys banner while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of the Oregon Capitol in Salem on Sept. 7, 2020. Five top members of the Proud Boys are on trial in Washington, D.C., charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and anti-fascist protesters spray bear mace at each other Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, during clashes between the politically opposed groups in Portland. Police in Portland have been criticized that they did little to prevent clashes between right- and left-wing protesters.
A protester carries a Proud Boys banner while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of the Oregon Capitol in Salem on Sept. 7, 2020. Five top members of the Proud Boys are on trial in Washington, D.C., charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Selsky/The Associated Press, File
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and anti-fascist protesters spray bear mace at each other Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, during clashes between the politically opposed groups in Portland. Police in Portland have been criticized that they did little to prevent clashes between right- and left-wing protesters.
SALEM — Amid the chaotic final days at the Oregon State Capitol, lawmakers passed some of the most comprehensive and modern legislation in the nation aimed at targeting paramilitary activity.
House Bill 2572 allows the Attorney General to seek a court order if they have “reasonable cause to believe that a person or group of persons has engaged in, or is about to engage in, paramilitary activity.” The legislation also provides individuals “injured as a result of paramilitary activity” the ability to seek a court injunction by filing a lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.