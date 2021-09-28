PORTLAND — Despite a threat to block new political maps Republican state lawmakers returned to the Oregon Capitol on Monday, Sept. 27, as the Legislature passed boundaries that included a new, sixth U.S. House seat.
The congressional map, which House Republicans say is unfair and boycotted on Sept. 25 by staging a walkout, passed in the House and Senate on party-line votes. Democrats hold majorities in the Oregon statehouse.
Sept. 27 was the deadline for the Legislature to pass the new U.S. House districts or the task would’ve gone to a panel of retired judges.
The new map includes four U.S. House seats that either are safe Democratic or lean in the party’s favor, one reliably blue seat and one seat that could be a toss-up. Republicans believe the proposed boundaries will likely result in the Democrats obtaining five of the U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one.
One seat that could be in play is held by moderate Democratic U.S. Rep Kurt Schrader, who has served as the the U.S. representative for Oregon’s current 5th Congressional District southwest of Portland since 2009.
That new congressional map puts the newest congressional district south of Portland and mostly east of Interstate 5, same as in a previous plan. But it makes several changes to previously proposed borders of the other congressional districts, including keeping the city of Portland and Bend in separate districts instead of combining.
The final plan moved the increasingly Democratic Bend area into a newly-designed 5th Congressional District, which starts in suburban Portland, sweeps along the western side of Interstate 5 before crossing the Cascades roughly along U.S. Highway 20, to take in Bend and Redmond.
Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, was the first Republican to take to the floor and speak against the new maps.
Zika said the maps were the result of gerrymandering, a 200-year-old term used for drawing political districts into often odd shapes to the advantage of one party.
“As a representative that just had his city split, and, in Congress, added to Portland in a boot-shaped maneuver, I can tell you that is exactly what this is.”
Zika said he could think of few ties that Deschutes County has with suburban Portland.
“Vacationing in Sunriver?” Zika said. “That is not a criteria.”
The Democrats’ first proposed congressional map had put Bend and Redmond in different congressional districts. After criticism, they were put together in the 5th Congressional District.
Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, defended the maps as reflections of 10 years of population and political change in the state.
“These maps are fair, representative, meet legal requirements and keep communities together,” Kropf said.
Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, said Democrats had favored areas west of the Cascades in their maps.
“It leaves Oregonians, especially in rural Oregon, as losers,” she said.
Though Prineville will remain in the 2nd Congressional District, Breese-Iverson was critical of moving Central Oregon’s largest city, Bend, into the 5th Congressional District.
The district knots together two Democratic strongholds at its end with more Republican-oriented areas along the way. Some Democrats had used the routes over the Cascades as meeting the state guidelines that districts should be linked by transportation corridors.
“There are times of the year where you can’t even get across the mountains,” she said.
Stakes were high for both the GOP and and Democrats for redistricting — a once-a-decade process that determines how voters pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles.
Republicans returned Sept. 27, the deadline to pass redistricting maps. Enough GOP lawmakers returned to the House floor to achieve a quorum required to vote. With the Republican reverse, the new congressional map passed through the Legislature. The bill must be signed by Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, by midnight.
In addition, 90 state legislative districts continue to be discussed by lawmakers and will likely pass.
— Oregon Capital Bureau reporter Gary A. Warner contributed to this story.
