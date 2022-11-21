SALEM — The total number of teachers employed in Oregon’s public schools in the 2021-22 school year hit an all-time high, even as the number of enrolled students dropped precipitously, to its lowest level in nearly two decades.
That’s according to the Oregon Department of Education’s annual statewide report card released Thursday, Nov. 17, which offers a broad overview of education data and trends.
Overall, there were 32,836 teachers in Oregon public school classrooms in the 2021-22 school year, or
1,508 more educators than in the 2017-2018 academic year, according to counts of full-time equivalent positions. That was the case even though there were 27,672 fewer students enrolled statewide last school year than five years ago.
The decline in enrollment has been linked to the pandemic, which saw some students opt for private and online alternatives, while others dropped out, vanished from the system or joined the workforce.
“The student enrollment issue that we are seeing now is not one we believe will continue,” said Reed Scott-Schwalbach, president of the Oregon Education Association and a high school Spanish teacher at Centennial High School in eastern Multnomah County.
One position that saw particular growth in the 2021-22 school year: School counselors, whose ranks swelled 8.8% statewide, as schools tried to cope with escalating mental health issues and behavioral problems among their students.
