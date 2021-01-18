Oregon FFA receives endowment
SALEM — The Oregon FFA is more financially secure after a donation of $500,000 from Northwest Farm Credit Services to establish an “Oregon FFA Today and Tomorrow” endowment.
Kirk Maag, president of the Oregon FFA Foundation, said Oregon FFA was deeply grateful for the generous donation — the organization’s largest ever.
“This groundbreaking seed gift gives us the foundation to establish an endowment fund that will provide support for the Oregon FFA Association in perpetuity,” Maag said.
Brent Fetsch, Oregon president of Northwest Farm Credit Services, is secretary of the Oregon FFA Foundation. He said students who participate in FFA are more likely to graduate from high school, and 93% continue their education beyond high school.
— East Oregonian
Brown moves forward with closing 3 prisons in Oregon
SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown is closing three Oregon prisons, a decision authorities say would save the state more than $44 million.
The governor said she believes the money could be better invested elsewhere, such as early childhood education. The prison closure plan was included in the budget proposal released last month. On Friday, Jan. 15, Brown said she took unilateral action and has directed the Department of Corrections to move forward with closing the three facilities without waiting for legislative adoption of a budget.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the closures will be staggered: First will be Mill Creek Correctional Facility in Salem, which is scheduled to be closed by July of this year, next Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend by January 2022, and last Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview, by July 2022.
All of the prisons are minimum-security facilities and inmates are within four years of release. The three prisons combined employ 237 people and house 749 inmates. The state is developing a plan for relocating all the inmates, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Jen Black.
— Associated Press
Oregon reports first case of U.K. COVID-19 variant
PORTLAND — Oregon health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom.
The Oregon Health Authority said on Friday, Jan. 15, that a Multnomah County resident with no known travel history had tested positive for the variant COVID-19 virus strain. “The detection of the first case of this variant strain is a concern, and we have been monitoring movement of this strain,” Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist at the Oregon Health Authority, said in a news release. “As we learn more about this case and the individual who tested positive for this strain, OHA continues to promote effective public health measures, including wearing masks, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, staying home, washing your hands, and avoiding gatherings and travel.”
Multnomah County public health staff planned to work through the weekend to go back over details with this individual related to their isolation plan, contacts and any possible exposures, according to the news release.
Cases of the U.K. variant have also been reported in Utah, Colorado, California, Georgia, Florida and New York.
— Associated Press
The COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use are believed to be effective against this strain, health officials said. Preliminary information suggests the variant is significantly more contagious, though there is no evidence so far that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.
