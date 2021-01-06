1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Legionnaires’ disease outbreak
PORTLAND — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a North Portland apartment complex has killed one person and sickened three others, county health officials said.
Multnomah County health officials said Tuesday, Jan. 5, they told more than 100 residents of Rosemont Court on Dekum Street to leave after residents contracted pneumonia, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The health department said experts linked the outbreak Monday to the apartment’s water system. County officials are working to clean the building’s plumbing system and remove any remaining traces of Legionella, the bacteria that causes the disease.
The health department is working with Northwest Housing Alternatives, which owns Rosemont Court, to find other places for residents to stay, according to a news release. Multnomah County spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said residents were staying in Portland-area hotels, per a contract with the county, while health officials investigate the outbreak source.
People can contract the disease when they breathe in very small droplets of water with the bacteria. Most exposed to it don’t get sick but some people can contract severe pneumonia. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle aches and headache. More serious symptoms include cough and chest pain. The disease is not spread person to person.
As of Monday 20 residents had left the building and officials said more were leaving Tuesday.
Airline passenger throws punches after kids kick seat
PORTLAND — A woman is facing charges after attacking another woman on a Spirit Airlines flight at Portland International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 3, because the woman’s children had kicked the back of her seat.
Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams pulled her luggage from an overhead bin and then punched passenger Nataly Hernandez several times, leaving Hernandez with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, a probable-cause affidavit states.
Walker-Williams said she hit Hernandez “2 to 3 times in the face with her fist,” according to the complaint. She told police she was upset Hernandez’s children kicked the back of her seat, and said she told Hernandez “to tell her kids to stop it,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She said Hernandez ignored her and later “hit her on the shoulder.”
Walker-Williams said she didn’t tell a flight attendant about shoulder hit because her “first reaction was to fight,” according to the affidavit. Officers told Walker-Williams that other people on the plane saw her pummel Hernandez, but did not see Hernandez hit her on the shoulder.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Walker-Williams with felony assault and harassment.
Man accused of pepper-spraying police at Oregon Capitol
SALEM — A Portland man is accused of pepper-spraying six Salem and state police officers while breaking into the Oregon State Capitol during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions.
Chandler Pappas, 27, sprayed a line of officers in the face on Dec. 21, Marion County Deputy District Attorney Drew Anderson said Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Anderson said Pappas was armed with an AR-15 and the incident was caught on cameras worn by officers, the Statesman Journal reported.
Pappas allegedly posted on Twitter afterward saying he was not sorry for what he did, Anderson said. Pappas is being held in the Marion County jail on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t known if Pappas has a lawyer.
Pappas was one of several men taken into custody that day for alleged violent behavior during a protest decrying COVID-related closures during a special legislative session.
Pappas faces six counts of assaulting a police officer, as well as a burglary and riot charge.
Pappas is a supporter of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing, Washington-based group. According to a probable cause statement, on Dec. 21, Pappas allegedly pepper-sprayed Salem police detective Anthony Burke, officers Jeffrey Lucenti, Vincennt Salazar, Roger Hibbeler, and David Smith, and Oregon State Police Trooper Logan Denney.
Burke said in the statement he was unable to see clearly for about five minutes after being pepper-sprayed. He said he felt “severe pain” and skin irritation, and had difficulty breathing.
After Pappas allegedly sprayed the officers, they retreated into the Capitol building, which was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Burke said Pappas and others forcefully entered the building vestibule while police stood by the doors leading into the main lobby to keep protesters out. Pappas allegedly started kicking the doors that were latched with handcuffs.
“It was clear that Chandler was leading the crowd to engage in violent and riotous behavior against law enforcement officers keeping the protesters from entering,” Burke said in the statement.
— Associated Press
