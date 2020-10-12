Police: Oregon boy dies following shooting incident
ALOHA — A 3-year-old western Oregon boy has died following a shooting, police reported Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said the family of James Kenneth Lindquester called for help Friday evening after reporting the child found a handgun in a bedroom end table and shot himself in the head.
Emergency responders arrived and took over life-saving efforts, but the child was pronounced dead at an area hospital just before midnight on Friday.
Police are investigating.
Bar with topless dancing loses liquor license over COVID-19
DRAIN — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license of a bar with topless dancing in a small town north of Roseburg for violating COVID-19 social distancing and face covering requirements.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission began its investigation of Top of the Bowl in July, KEZI-TV reported.
During an initial inspection, an inspector observed a bartender not wearing a face mask. In August, the bar stayed open past 10 p.m. and some staff members were not wearing face masks, according to the commission.
An inspector in September reported similar findings, the commission said.
Rick Marin, who manages the bar, told KEZI that mistakes had been made, but he promised to do better. In the meantime, he said, the club will remain open without alcoholic beverages.
Marin said an appeal had been filed and he’s working to get the license reinstated.
Invasive insect found at Oregon nursery could pose threat
CORVALLIS — A dead spotted lanternfly, a destructive and invasive insect species, has been found at an Oregon nursery, state agricultural officials said.
The dead lanternfly was found in a shipment sent from Pennsylvania to Corvallis, the Oregon Department of Agriculture reported Thursday, Oct. 8. The nursery reported the finding to state officials.
“We are grateful to the nursery for alerting us about their discovery,” the agency’s Helmuth Rogg said in a press release. “The spotted lanternfly could become a serious pest here in the Pacific Northwest and we want to prevent it from coming to Oregon in the first place.”
The species poses a serious threat to tree fruit and grape production, and has become a “serious pest” for grapevines in South Korea. Grapes and fruit trees are both important crops in Oregon; grapes used for wine have been valued more than $238 million in 2019, ODA said.
Spotted lanternflies eat more than 70 plant species including apples, hops, chestnuts and cherries. The spotted lanternfly was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014 and it is believed to have arrived on shipments from China. Since then it has been detected in 11 eastern states.
