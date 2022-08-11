220113 BENTZ (1 of 1).jpg
Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, speaks to a group of residents during a meet-and-greet Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Brother Bear Cafe in La Grande.

 The Observer, File

WASHINGTON — Oregon’s sole Republican in Congress joined others in his party in calling for a congressional investigation into the FBI for executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort.

The FBI searched Trump’s home on Monday, Aug. 8, as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents, according to multiple media reports. The National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year reclaimed 15 boxes of White House records which were improperly stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

