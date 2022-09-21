Yes on Measure 110 Campaign.jpg

Volunteers with the Yes on Measure 110 Campaign on June 26, 2020, deliver boxes containing signed petitions in favor of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office in Salem. Police in Oregon can no longer arrest someone for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and other hard drugs as the ballot measure that decriminalized them took effect Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

 Yes on Measure 110 Campaign/The Associated Press, File

SALEM — A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime.

In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.

