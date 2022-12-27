Hospital-Emergency-Room-registered-nurses-tend-to-a-patient-inside-OHSUs-emergeny-department-on-Feb.-3.-OHSU.Christine-Torres-Hicks.jpg

Emergency room nurses attend to a patient at Oregon Health & Science University. The pandemic exacerbated an existing shortage of nurses and other health care workers as professionals retired early or left for other work, leaving hospitals scrambling to cover openings.

 Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU

SALEM — Oregon’s health care system will begin 2023 with a fresh start as a new director for the Oregon Health Authority takes the helm and Gov.-elect Tina Kotek is sworn into office.

James Schroeder, currently the CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, will serve as interim director starting Jan. 10, the same day Kotek takes office and Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He’ll have plenty to tackle as he takes over for Patrick Allen, who was appointed by Brown, also initially on an interim basis.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.