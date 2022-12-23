LHS 2021 freshmen orientation 3
Buy Now

Tiger Ambassador Lexi Price hands out student schedules to incoming La Grande High School freshmen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

 The Observer, File

SALEM — Oregon’s per-student spending was 4.6% below the national average in the 2019-2020 school year, newly released figures from the National Center for Education Statistics show.

The state spent an average of $12,810 per pupil that school year, which ranked below the national average of $13,393 per pupil, though that figure is skewed by big spending by states in the Northeast, which in some cases spent nearly twice what Oregon did per student. Oregon was also outspent by neighboring Washington, which spent $14,535 per student.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.