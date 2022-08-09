220407 OMSI (6 of 9).jpg
Buy Now

Cahnis Kazzee, 9, reacts to seeing her reflection while using a Van de Graaff generator at Island City Elementary School on Monday, April 4, 2022, during an OMSI electricity presentation in the gym.

 The Observer, File

SALEM — To meet state education goals, Oregon schools are going to need more money from the Legislature, a new analysis finds.

Every two years, the Education Quality Commission estimates the funding required to operate “a system of highly-effective schools” in the state and recommends a budget to the governor and the Legislature.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.