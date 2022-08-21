Year in Review 2020
A student holds up an assignment while working on it at the Ukiah School District building in Ukiah on Thursday, Sept 3, 2020.

 East Oregonian, File

SALEM — The start of the school year is just around the corner, making it three years since educators across the nation first began to adjust to COVID-19 and guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, the CDC announced new guidelines loosening previous decisions and leaving safety measures up to schools and their county and state public health officials.

