SALEM — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation on Tuesday, May 2, amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly paid consultant to a marijuana business.

Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on May 1 for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, but indicated she intended to serve the remaining two years of her term. Making matters worse: Fagan worked for two months as a paid consultant for an affiliate of the company, La Mota, while her office was wrapping up an audit of the state’s pot regulator, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

