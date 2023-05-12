Oregon Senate

For the ninth day in a row, just two Republicans attended a floor session of the Oregon Senate on May 11, 2023. It marked the ninth day of a boycott by the GOP.

 Dirk VanderHart/Oregon Public Broadcasting

SALEM — Oregon Senate leaders have delayed what could be a critical turning point in the ongoing walkout by Senate Republicans.

Four lawmakers are just a single unexcused absence away from being unable to run for reelection, under a new rule passed by voters last year. Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, and Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, say they’ve agreed to cancel floor sessions on Friday and over the weekend,

