SALEM — The state Senate on Wednesday, April 12, passed a bill to protect consumers against unscrupulous auto repair shops that sell and install counterfeit airbags that fail to protect and save the lives of passengers in crashes.

Senate Bill 256 would make it illegal for someone to knowingly manufacture, sell or install counterfeit vehicle safety systems, including airbags that fail to meet federal safety standards. Federal officials have flagged the issue nationwide, as unsuspecting consumers don’t know they were scammed until it’s too late. 

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

