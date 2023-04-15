Narcan

The Oregon state Senate on Thursday, April 13, 2023, passed a bill backed by Gov. Tina Kotek that would give patients with a history of opioid use increased access to overdose reversal medications when they leave hospitals and other care settings.

 John Minchillo/The Associated Press, File

SALEM — The state Senate on Thursday, April 13, passed a bill backed by Gov. Tina Kotek that would give patients with a history of opioid use increased access to overdose reversal medications when they leave hospitals and other care settings.

Senate Bill 1043, would require hospitals and other providers like residential care homes to give patients two doses of the medication when they leave the facility if they have a history of opioid use or a prescription to an opioid medication.

