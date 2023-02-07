SALEM — Oregon Senate Leader Tim Knopp said Monday, Feb. 6, that Republicans will continue to slow-walk voting on bills this session until the majority Democrats cede to some of the minority party’s top demands in what Knopp described as bipartisanship.

That could mean many more weeks of a computer reading the full text of bills.

