Fire Chief Christiana Rainbow Plews left her Vida home last Monday night after she got a call about a brush fire and a power line down. As she headed out about 8:30 p.m. in her yellow firefighter gear and helmet, the east wind was hollering. She knew the land was dry. “Be safe,” her husband said. Plews, known in town as Chief Rainbow, looked back and told him, “I think my worst nightmare is ...